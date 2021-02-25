CCFD: Worker dies after falling into concrete pipe in Jean

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a deadly work accident in Jean Thursday. According to CCFD, a worker fell into a concrete pipe and died.

It happened at the Sierra Ready Mix Quarry Site.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, was 23 years old. At this time, CCFD says investigators are not sure what the cause of the man’s death is or how he fell, but since this it was a workplace accident, OSHA is taking over the investigation.

Fire crews are still in the process of recovering the man’s body. Henderson Fire also helped.

No other details were released. This is a developing story