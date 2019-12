LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mobile home went up in flames in the northeast valley on Christmas Eve. According to Clark County Fire and Rescue, around 6:45 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire near N. Christy Lane & E. Carey Avenue.

CFD said the mobile home was boarded up, and it was possibly squatters who started the fire. No one was hurt, and right now, the fire is under investigation.

No other details were listed.