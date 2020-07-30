CCFD tackles building fire near Durango and Windmill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Firefighters battled a building fire Wednesday morning. According to CCFD, firefighters were dispatched to a business located at 8350 S. Durango Road around 8:55 a.m.

There were reports of flames inside the business. CCFD crews arrived at 9:02 a.m., pulled lines inside the structure, and battled the blaze.

The fire was extinguished at 9:15 a.m. The business was searched by crews to ensure that all occupants had been evacuated.

Clark County Fire Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause, but the investigation is still ongoing.

In total, seven fire engines, two aerial ladder trucks, two rescue companies, three battalion chiefs, two investigators, and the air resource unit responded to the incident. There was a total of 45 personnel at the scene, CCFD said.

CCFD was assisted by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (traffic control), NV Energy , and Southwest Gas.

No one was hurt. The cause and total damage estimates have yet to be determined.