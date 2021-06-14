CCFD responds to reported arson at east valley Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a fire in an east valley Walmart Monday afternoon. The alleged arson occurred around 4:36 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Harmon.

Multiple calls about the fire were made to the Combined Communications Center, resulting in a high-level response of 57 department personnel.

CCFD says while the suspect was reportedly taken into custody before crews arrived on scene, they determined the individual had gotten away at a later time.

Metro also responded to the Walmart. According to police, the suspect left the store before they arrived but was later found near a loading dock in the Eastside Cannery Casino-Hotel’s parking lot. They say he had a knife and was yelling at officers to shoot him. They de-escalated the situation and took him into custody.

Meanwhile at the Walmart, CCFD shares the fire suppression system was activated and stopped the fire from spreading. Crews extinguished the fire, then secured the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported, and damage estimates are not yet available.

CCFD notes this incident appears to be related to fires at other Walmarts in the city and that investigators are on scene.