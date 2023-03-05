LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at Boulder Station Hotel and Casino Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:56 p.m., CCFD received reports of smoke and alarms going off on the 16th floor at 4111 Boulder Highway. When crews arrived, they found an overheated elevator motor in the machine room.

Fire crews reported a smell of burning in the stairwell and hotel guests were evacuated, CCFD said.

The power to the unit was isolated and it was taken out of service until it can be repaired. According to CCFD, there was no need for ventilation since the smoke has already dissipated.

There were no injuries reported and the dollar amount of damage has not yet been determined, CCFD said.

CCFD responded with five engines, two truck companies, three rescues, and two battalion chiefs.