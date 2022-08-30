LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the northeast Las Vegas valley after a commercial coffee roaster caught fire, officials say.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m. units responded to a call in the 4800 block of Judson Ave. near East Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

When units arrived on the scene they found a two-story business complex with smoke coming from one of the units.

About two minutes after they entered the building, units found the seat of the fire which was a commercial coffee roaster machine that had caught fire.

The fire did not extend to the rest of the building and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The approximate damage is estimated to be $5000 and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

In total, six engines, two rescues, three trucks, and two battalion chiefs responded to the fire with a total of 42 personnel.