Clark County Fire Department responds to accusations in deadly crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department has issued a statement in regards to firefighters’ response to a deadly crash on Nov. 2, involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III.
The crash happened on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her golden retriever, Max.
Ruggs is accused of speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash and being two times over the legal limit for alcohol. His Corvette rear-ended Tintor’s RAV4 causing it to burst into flames.
Ruggs is now facing two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.