LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Department crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

According to Gordon Prouty, vice president of public relations and community affairs for Westgate, the fire was minor and located in an outdoor storage area adjacent to the pool.

Prouty says old patio furniture caught on fire, but that there was minimal damage.

The pool area was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.