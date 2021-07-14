Extinguished mattress fire prompts CCFD response at Luxor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An extinguished mattress fire prompted a response from the Clark County Fire Department at the Luxor Hotel & Casino Wednesday afternoon. The call came out around 3 p.m.

According to CCFD, a panel in the fire control room indicated sprinklers were flowing on the 12th floor. Suppression crews observed a light haze of smoke throughout the hallway from the emergency exit stairwell and went to the reportedly affected room.

Once in the room, crews found an extinguished mattress fire, of which the cause has not yet been determined. The occupant was taken downstairs beforehand, and CCFD says she refused medical treatment.

No injuries were reported, and estimated damages are unknown.

A total of 34 personnel responded.