CCFD: One dead, 4 injured in 2-alarm apartment fire near Arville Street, Twain Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) is responding to a 2-alarm structure fire in the area of Arville Street and Twain Avenue at the Twain Estates Apartments. According to an update from CCFD, there has been one fatality and four injured in this fire.

Investigators have been called to determine the cause of the fire.

FIRE CHIEF LIVE UPDATE:

According to CCFD Battalion Chief Rian Glassford, the call came in as a high-level fire call.

The fire was upgraded by command to a second alarm which added 4 additional engines, a second truck and a Third Battalion Chief.

According to Glassford, there was heavy smoke and fire showing form the downstairs apartment. As firefighters got closer, they heard calls for help and began rescue operations. It appears the fire started downstairs in this apartment complex, burned into the upstairs area and quickly spread to the attic area.

Fire crews contained the fire to one unit and although the roof came down, Glassford said, “We want to make sure that we’re saving lives before we save the property,” praising firefighting crews for their quick actions.

According to CCFD, adjourning buildings were evacuated and they will followup with Red Cross to access the needs of residents.

Crews are continuing to work on this fire. Chief Glassford says this complex has caught fire before.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.