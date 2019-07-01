CCFD: 3-alarm fire near Tropicana, Nellis started by child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire and Rescue says the 3-alarm fire in the 5100 block of E. Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, was started by a child “playing with fire.”

The fire broke out at the apartment complex late Monday afternoon.

At this time, a total of 46 people have been displaced as a result of this fire, 15 of which are children. The American Red Cross is working with property management and the displaced occupants to assist them in their time of need in regards to shelter and necessary items to include clothes and medicine.

Firefighters successfully rescued 3 dogs which were reunited with their owners. Unfortunately, three pet birds perished in the fire and one dog is still missing.