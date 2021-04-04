CCFD investigating fire inside room at Sunset Motel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire inside a motel room in east Las Vegas.

Crews responded to the fire at the Sunset Motel, located at 6000 Boulder Highway, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported a fully-involved motel room with fire conditions extending toward other units.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it extended into other rooms. The agency says one person did require medical assessment, but was not transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.