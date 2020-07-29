CCFD investigates fire call at Palms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire is investigating a call at the Palms Casino. The incident occurred at Arville Street and Flamingo Road. The call came out around 1:48 p.m.

When they arrived, fire crews found AstroTurf on fire on the sixth floor. They extinguished the flames around 1:55 p.m., and no extension was reported.

CCFD says an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue assisted Clark County crews, and a total of 85 personnel responded.

According to a news release, no injuries were reported. The total cost of damages has yet to be determined.

Arville Street at Flamingo Road has reopened.