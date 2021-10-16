CCFD holds fire training in South Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fire Saturday morning in the southwest part of the valley, promoted calls into the 8 News Now newsroom. According to Clark County Fire Department, crews are conducting a live-fire training session and there’s nothing to worry about.

Officials say firefighters are conducting live fire training throughout Saturday at 3930 West Frias Avenue, near West Frias Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

There will be multiple fires set and filmed in a detached garage and main house. The house and garage will be burned to the ground at the conclusion of filming.

Training started at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m.