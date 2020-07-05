CCFD: Fireworks believed cause of tree, apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks are believed to be the cause of a tree fire that spread to the roof and attic of an apartment building in the east valley Saturday night.

The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to the fire located on Spencer Street, near Flamingo Road, just before 11 p.m. on July 4.

The fire started in a tree and then extended to the roof and attic of the adjacent apartment building, officials say.

Crews quickly put out the fire on the roof and were able to save the apartment building.

One person was evaluated for a hand injury and three others were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, according to CCFD.