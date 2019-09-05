CCFD called to investigate small fire at the Bellagio Hotel; fire extinguished quickly

Breaking News
The Bellagio Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a pretty big scene outside the Bellagio Hotel Thursday. Firefighters with the Clark County Fire Department were called to the property to put out a fire.

Arriving with five engines, two trucks, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs in tow, Clark County fire crews ascended to the 35th floor of the massive property to investigate, and that is where they were met with the truth. It turns out, the Bellagio security guards located the source of the flames and extinguished it before CCFD could arrive.

CCFD said a guest mistook an artificial plant for a real one, so a cigarette was put out in it. No one was hurt, and no evacuations or injuries were reported.

