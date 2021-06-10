UPDATE: Estimated 300 acres burned in wildfire near Mountain Springs

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a wildfire between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

It is happening near Mountain Springs, just off SR 160.

The call originally came out at 1:30 p.m. Officials say 15 acres were burned at the time.

Just after 6 p.m., officials said the wildfire had grown to an estimated 300 acres.

CCFD officials say the fire has extended into trees, creating a large volume of smoke.

No structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, campers and a Boy Scout troop have been evacuated from the area.

There is not a reported cause of the fire at this time.