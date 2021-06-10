UPDATE: Estimated 300 acres burned in wildfire near Mountain Springs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a wildfire between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

It is happening near Mountain Springs, just off SR 160.

The call originally came out at 1:30 p.m. Officials say 15 acres were burned at the time.

Just after 6 p.m., officials said the wildfire had grown to an estimated 300 acres.

CCFD officials say the fire has extended into trees, creating a large volume of smoke.

No structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, campers and a Boy Scout troop have been evacuated from the area.

There is not a reported cause of the fire at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories