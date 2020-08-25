CCFD battles fire near Nellis and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 5031 San Anselmo Street around 8:31 p.m. The home is located near N. Nellis Boulevard and E. Tropicana Avenue.

The initial report was received by multiple 911 callers who reported that there was smoke observed from the garage of a single-family home and that there may be people still in the structure who were refusing to leave.

Upon the arrival of the first Clark County unit, the crews reported that they observed a single-story, single-family residence with smoke emitting from the partially opened garage door. Due to the report of people possibly in the structure, CCFD said the initial attack was an interior fire attack.

A second group was immediately assigned to conduct a search for any occupants within the structure. At approximately 8:28 p.m. the fire was reportedly knocked down. A search of the building determined that did safely evacuate. The fire was believed to have started in the bedroom of the home.

NV Energy and Southwest Gas responded to the scene to secure the utilities. It is unknown how many, if any, people required the assistance of the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and investigators from the CCFD Fire Investigation Division are investigating.