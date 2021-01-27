CCFD, ATF to discuss fire that destroyed 206-unit apartment complex construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) and ATF are holding a press conference today at 10 a.m. to make statements regarding the fire that happened last week at the ELY at Fort Apache apartment complex that was under construction.

The fire, which was reported just before midnight on Jan. 18 just before midnight, raced through a 206-unit apartment complex under construction near Fort Apache Road and Tropicana Avenue. More than 100 firefighters from different jurisdictions battled the blaze throughout the night and remain on the scene Tuesday morning to deal with hot spots.

“There’s a couple factors here that really got this fire going. One, it’s in the construction phase so we had exposed wood, exposed combustibles. Two, it’s the wind. The wind fueled the fire and it pushed the fire,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.

No one was injured in the blaze.