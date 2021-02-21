CCFD: Another fire at Wetlands Park burns 6.6 acres, no injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of another fire that sparked overnight at Wetlands Park.

The Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the blaze, which burned 6.6 acres.

There were no injuries reported and no structures threatened. This is the second fire to burn at the park this week. A fire Wednesday night burned 45 acres, destroying about 25% of the park.

There is no word yet on the cause of either of these fires.

BLM crews will remain on scene throughout Sunday doing mop up operations, CCFD said. The agency noted that some smoke will be visible from the park throughout the day.