HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Clark County Fire and Rescue have been called out to a fire near W. Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Eastern Avenue.

It is happening at 2654 W. Horizon Ridge. There weren’t many details released, but Henderson Fire says is started on the roof of a business. Surrounding businesses have not been affected.

CCFD who’s assisting Henderson Fire, says a second alarm response was called in to assist.

This is a developing story.