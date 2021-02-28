CCFD: 3 families displaced following fire near Harmon, Eastern

Flames come from roof of building located at 4433 Shortleaf Street.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported in an early morning fire Sunday near Harmon and Eastern Avenues.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to 4433 Shortleaf Street around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a building fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames on the roof of a two-story multifamily dwelling.

Courtesy: CCFD



Courtesy: CCFD

Crews were able to knockdown the fire just before 4 a.m. The fire was contained to the original occupancy, the department said, but water and smoke damage was reported in other units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cost of damage is unknown.

The American Red Cross responded for three families and met the needs of six adults and three dogs, CCFD noted in a news release.