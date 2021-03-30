CCFD: 2 children found dead in east valley house fire, officials investigating cause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two boys, a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old, were found dead after a house fire in the east Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning, the Clark County Fire Department says.

Firefighters received reports of a fire at a residence on Caddington Avenue, near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Owens Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

Officials were made aware there were people inside the house and more rescues were added to the initial high-level response.

Fire officials say it started in a front room of the home and spread to a bedroom where the two children were.

The fire was knocked down at 10:43 a.m.

Yellow tape and cop cars are shown at the scene of a fatal house fire in east Las Vegas Tuesday, March 30.

One man, who was outside of the home when officials arrived on scene, was taken into the hospital, a CCFD official noted during a news conference Tuesday.

This scene is active and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. A total of 40 personnel responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.