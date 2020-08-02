CCEA urges lawmakers to protect school employees and students upon reopening schools

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — As lawmakers are gathered in Carson City this week for the second Special Session, the Clark County Education Association has released a statement advocating for the protection of staff and students as schools are reopened.

The statement reads in part, “Unless the Governor and Legislators address the key issues of safety and employee protection in this Special Session, CCEA cannot support educators returning to schools.”

CCEA is demanding a “robust and effective safety and testing program that maintains safety and health of staff and students,” which they suggest should be funded by federal money through the CARES Act. The group wants all 40,000 CCSD employees tested upon reentry to schools.

CCEA also lists contract tracing and mandatory quarantines for positive tests as needed aspects for a safe return to the classroom.

The group is demanding lawmakers pass legislation that “creates a rebuttable presumption for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency that a school district employee working at a school site where students are present who contracts COVID-19 contracted the virus at their place of employment shall be eligible for workers’ compensation.”

The statement goes on to read, “Furthermore, additional legislation must be passed that allows for additional remedies in tort for a school district employee working at a school site where students are present who contracts COVID-19 if the school site did not take reasonable safety, testing and contract tracing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the site.”