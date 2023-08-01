LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Teachers stood shoulder to shoulder on Tuesday and called for a new contract, days before classes are scheduled to begin on August 7.

It comes as the Clark County School District has filed several documents seeking to prevent teachers from going on strike.

“I framed our contract dispute not about $250 million apart, but about vacancies. 82% of all of our vacancies are in the urban core,” The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) Executive Director Jon Vellardita said on Tuesday.

The Clark County Education Association is asking for a 10% raise for teachers the first year, and 8% the following year. CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita (left) and CCEA President Marie Neisess (right) are seen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (KLAS)

On Saturday, CCEA held an emergency meeting and news conference to discuss the current state of contract negotiations.

The teacher’s union stated then it would take “work action” if its contract demands weren’t met.

While CCSD hasn’t publicly released the increases it’s proposing for teachers, there is a $250 million difference between the district and the union.

Vellardita said on Tuesday that teacher vacancies are impacting academic performance.

“The trajectory of the school district’s direction on making sure kids learn is on a downward spiral in the wrong director,” Vellardita said.

State data shows the reading proficiency rate at Clark County elementary schools in the 2017-2018 school year was 49%, whereas math was 42%.

In the 2021-2022 school year, those numbers dropped to 41% for reading and 32% for math.

Teachers in attendance at Tuesday’s CCEA news conference said the contract impasse has impacted morale ahead of Monday’s start date.

“Now how can you basically persuade young people to go into a profession, where they see even their teachers every few years having to struggle to get something that’s already been established,” Karl Byrd, a CCSD teacher and CCEA member, said.

CCSD filed an injunction in Clark County District Court as well as a complaint with the Nevada Employee-Management Relations Board on Monday.

The EMRB complaint states:

“CCEA has affirmed a threat to engage in conduct amounting to a strike-through transparent ‘work actions’ and disavowed its pledge not to strike against the district. In light of CCEA’s actions, the district requests permission to withdraw recognition of CCEA as the exclusive bargaining agent for licensed personnel under NRS 288.160(3).”

There was a bill that passed the legislature, SB 231, where the state would match $250 million if CCSD added that much to its pay.

But the school district testified at the legislature that would be extra money that is not in their budget.

The CCEA and CCSD are scheduled to have contract negotiations on August 17 and 18. If a deal isn’t reached by August 26, CCEA has said there will be a membership meeting on August 29 to discuss the next course of action.