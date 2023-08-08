LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada’s largest teacher’s union is responding to a lawsuit that the nation’s fifth-largest school district filed to prevent Clark County educators from striking.

In court documents submitted in district court on Tuesday, the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) said the Clark County School District (CCSD) is “aggressively trying to chill the expression and deliberation of teachers, at a crucial moment in the bargaining process, and to stir dissent among membership.”

CCSD first filed a complaint on July 31 with the court seeking an injunction to prevent a strike.

It is illegal in the Silver State for public-sector employees to strike.

An organization could face $50,000 per day in fines, plus $1,000 a day for union officers and employees.

Yet, CCEA told the court that “…no proposal for a strike has been laid before the membership. No strike has been taken.”

The teacher’s union also said, “The district is not just premature in its lawsuit, it is flatly wrong about the reality on the ground.”

Responding to CCEA’s filing, CCSD said “To protect our students and their families, we took the necessary step to ensure the ongoing operations of ensuring students receive the education they deserve.”

Both CCEA and CCSD are scheduled to appear before a judge on this matter on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 8 a.m.

The CCEA’s response to the school district’s injunction is attached below.

The Clark County School District’s also released a full response which is attached below.

The Clark County School District does not take CCEA’s threats of illegal strikes or “work actions” lightly as our educators await a new contract. Nevada law is crystal clear that a strike or a threat of a strike or work stoppage is unlawful and is grounds for withdrawal of recognition as the bargaining agent of a local government employee group. To protect our students and their families, we took the necessary step to ensure the ongoing operations of ensuring students receive the education they deserve.

Negotiating occurs at the bargaining table, not in public. CCEA’s continued threats do not move the parties closer to reaching a new agreement and are a disservice to the District’s students, parents, and staff.

-CCSD statement