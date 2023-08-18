LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the final day of negotiations, the Clark County School District increased its offer in its latest contract proposal to the Clark County Education Association.

The union and the district have been locked in tough contract negotiations since March. Both sides came together Thursday and Friday amid threats of “work actions” from the CCEA.

In a Friday release, CCSD stated that it is offering an 8.5% salary increase in the first year and a 2% salary increase in the second year. In addition, all eligible employees would receive step movement in both years of contract.

CCEA is asking for a 10% increase in the first year and an 8% increase the following year. In a statement released Friday, the CCEA said in part:

“Despite CCSD’s PR effort to sell their latest contract proposal, in essence, they have not added

any more money than what they had on the table before. In fact, CCSD’s proposal increases the

disparity between frontline educators and highly paid administrators.

Educators started the school year with CCSD reducing their salaries by 1.875%, and they

refuse to give teachers what they gave administrators. Their latest proposal of 8.5%, in

essence, amounts to only 6.6%. CCSD’s proposal also woefully fails to address our high-need

areas in Title 1 schools, which account for 82% of vacancies, and special need students are left

understaffed.

CCEA stands firm on our contract proposal of 10% in year one and 8% in year two for all 18,000

educators; of an additional 5%, for special education teacher and an additional $5,000 for

hard-to-fill positions; of equity in healthcare contributions, restoration of the 1.875% pay cut, and more pay for any time worked after contract time. CCEA’s proposal is designed to address the 2,000 vacancies and the challenge to recruit and retain educators.“

CCSD acknowledged that it is offering less than what CCEA is demanding but said that since the current Professional Salary Scale went into effect in August 2016, a significant number of teachers were placed into experience steps and education columns that do not align with their actual years of service and education. As a result, teachers with 10 years of experience would be on the lowest levels of the pay scale.

The CCEA also claims that CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara “mischaracterized” how SB231 works in order to “justify his refusal to give educators the raise they deserve.”

CCSD says it has never rejected the use of SB231 funds for supplemental pay increases for teachers.

The CCEA ended its statement by saying, “Despite CCSD’s PR effort to sell their latest contract proposal, in essence, they have not added any more money than what they had on the table before. In fact, CCSD’s proposal increases the disparity between frontline educators and highly paid administrators.”