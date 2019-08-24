CCEA pushes ‘pause button’ on strike; Gov. Sisolak’s ‘really angry over the situation we’re facing’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another day of negotiations, and not a deal in sight. But plans to strike are on pause. Clark County School District leaders met with the teachers’ union Friday to come to some sort of contract agreement.

The meeting comes the day after a CCSD board meeting spiraled out of control when CCEA members brought their frustrations right to district leaders. CCEA members say they’re still not happy with what CCSD has to offer. During their news conference Friday, the CCEA called it a small step forward, but the two organizations are nowhere near an agreement.

The district also released its latest pay presentation with an addition of a one time payment bump for those who qualify under the column movement. CCEA says this still isn’t what was promised. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak also weighed in on the continued tension.

He says the state gave all its school districts all the money they asked for and district leaders need to quote “get in a room, lock the door and figure this all out. At the end of the day, both the state and the union shared the same message: It’s CCSD’s job to fix the problem.

“We left the legislative session on June 4 with the understanding that CCSD recieved the funding to provide 3 percent raises, step increases, and increases in healthcare and they said just as much. Now, we come to find out that CCSD did not budget for the contractually obligated educational development payments and they failed to request that during the legislative session.,” Gov. Sisolak said.

“Progress was made, the job isn’t done,” said John Villardita, CCEA. “But to suggest that somehow the problem that we have now which is a contract problem is a result of a shortfall up in the legislative session is not true or accurate. This is a budget issue the district did not manage well knowing 3 years ago that they had this money.”

CCEA says preparations for the strike that was planned for Sept. 10 are on pause for now, but the strike itself is still on the table if nothing changes.

To see the latest contract proposal from CCSD, look below.