CCEA leader Vellardita says now is the time to overhaul education funding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight over education funding looms as the 2021 Legislature approaches, and the Clark County Education Association says it’s a fight that needs to happen now — not after COVID-19 subsides.

In a statement issued today, Clark County Education Association Exective Director John Vellardita points to lessons learned in the Great Recession, which devastated state funding in 2008 and the years that followed. The recession exposed weaknesses in the funding system for education in an economy that is heavily reliant on gaming and tourism.

Now, Vellardita said, is the right time to reform Nevada’s funding plan for public education.

Vellardita recommends identifying stable and reliable funding sources, including a reformed property tax system. He also suggests “an aggressive 10-year implementation plan with heavy investment to fund the basic per pupil funding level the first six years of that 10-year plan.

“Since the pandemic has hit, there has been some who say that now is not the time, and that the Commission should recommend a delay. We disagree,” Vellardita said, outlining his reasons in a statement to SB 543 Commission members.

The recession provided proof that Nevada’s schools were not turning out students to produce the workforce needed to bring new business and industry to the state. “Investing in k-12 education is foundational to developing a worforce development strategy,” Vellardita said.

“Today, more than ever, is further evidence of the conclusions reached in 2011. We must diversify Nevada’s economy by, in part, having a robust workforce development strategy to attract new businesses and industries. We can accomplish that through investing in our education delivery system.

Vellardita argues that the commission must use its power to recommend funding levels, fund sources and a timeline for “optimal” education funds.

“Lawmakers didn’t pass SB543 for the Commission to recommend continuing the status quo. That is what you would do if you delayed its implementation,” Vellardita said.