CCEA hosts new hire orientation for teachers, educational leaders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All secondary schools within the Clark County School District were on a deadline to submit their new budgets by Tuesday, July 30. The readjustment in finances comes after Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara reinstated dean positions weeks after eliminating them to help the district bridge the gap in its $35 million budget shortfall.

The new proposals from the schools were submitted Tuesday on the heels of the big teachers union bash to welcome the new hires.

“This is exciting,” said Edith “Edie” Park, a new CCSD teacher.

Nearly 1,000 educators attended the annual new hire orientation hosted by the Clark County Education Association. It was held at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

“I think it’s really great that we have a union that really supports us,” said Alex Floth, new CCSD teacher.

Some of the teachers at the event have come to CCSD from another state.

“It’s different than Utah,” Park said. “So this is almost like a second time. But I have over 30 years experience in education.”

Other teachers, like Floth, welcome taking the first step in their career.

“As a first-year teacher, I’m kind of just coming in with open arms and accepting what I can get at this point,” Floth said.

She and others have entered the Clark County School District amid challenges. 8 News NOW Cristen Drummond has more on the budget cuts.