LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association has filed a complaint against the Clark County School District accusing the district of making “unlawful unilateral changes” to its bargaining agreement.

The issue relates to teachers working at CCSD’s 23 Transformative Network Schools.

CCEA filed the complaint on Feb. 24 through the State of Nevada Government Employee-Management Relations Board.

According to the complaint, CCSD is changing the hours, the number of days worked, the amount of preparation period time, and will be increasing the workload dramatically for teachers.

CCEA alleges the district “breaches the Negotiated Agreement and long-established past practice at these 23 schools.”

In the negotiated agreement, which was outlined in the complaint, CCEA and CCSD established for the 2022-2023 school year that the work year of a teacher is not more than 184 days; the regular workday is seven hours and 11 minutes; and teachers shall receive 250 minutes of preparation time per week.

CCEA says it never bargained with the district to change the work hours, number of workdays, or a change in preparation period for Transformation Network Schools.

According to the Employee-Management Relations Board, CCSD is calendared to answer or respond on or about March 20.

“CCSD will continue to advocate for all our children but will not comment on ongoing negotiations with the bargaining units,” said a statement from CCSD.

CCEA said it wouldn’t be commenting on pending litigation with CCSD.

Here is a list of the 23 Transformative Network Schools: