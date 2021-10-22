CCSD announces tentative contract agreements with two units

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has reached tentative agreements Friday with two of its employee bargaining units.

“The CCSD Trustees are pleased that agreements with the licensed and administrative bargaining units are being finalized,” said Board President Linda Cavazos. “We look forward to reviewing these agreements and providing increased pay, benefits, and professional development opportunities for the District’s deserving employees.”

The tentative agreements come after months of negotiations with the Clark County Education Association and the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees.

The tentative agreements address employee pay, benefits, and professional development opportunities in support of student academic success. The agreement between CCSD and CCEA includes specific transparency and reporting provisions to restore the Teachers Health Trust to financial viability, pay past obligations, and ensure program continuity and coverage should management and oversight issues continue.

When it comes to health benefits, they say the agreement has short term fixes. Officials here say it will address a backlog of claims and make sure all families have access to care. @8NewsNow — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 22, 2021

“The pressures experienced through this pandemic have been unprecedented, and we could not have made it through without the cooperation of the bargaining units representing our employees,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

The tentative agreements will be presented to the CCSD Board of School Trustees on Oct. 28 for approval.

The tentative agreements also will need to be ratified by the unions.

For more information about the agreements, visit https://newsroom.ccsd.net/agreement/.