LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association and the Clark County School District have come to a “historic” contract agreement after months of negotiations.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Arbitrator rendered his decision to accept the negotiated agreement between CCEA and CCSD.

CCEA said this agreement comes after longstanding efforts to get a qualified licensed educator in every classroom by addressing recruitment and retention issues through increasing compensation for educators in Clark County.

Following an impasse declared by CCSD on Sept. 12, an arbitrator, appointed in December, directed both parties to resume negotiations.

The agreement, amounting to $755 million over two years, funded by SB231 and general fund monies, stands as “the most substantial educator contract in the district’s history,” CCEA said.

Highlights of the agreement include:

Year 1: 10% raise for educators July 1, 2023

Year 2: 8% raise for educators

Increase in extra duty pay from $31.50 to $50 per hour

$5,000 additional pay effective July 1, 2024, for Special Education teachers and teachers in Title 1 schools with 5% vacancies

Pay for coaches and club advisers will be tied to new entry pay

Salary schedule adds two (2) more columns

Restore the 1.87% PERs reduction in salary

As for healthcare:

CCSD healthcare monthly premium contributions increased 19.7% over the term of the agreement. There will be no increase by employees toward monthly premiums.

Back pay will go into effect on July 1, 2023, and will be disbursed starting the first pay period of March 2024.

Educators in CCSD have been without a contract for half a school year. CCEA won every key demand they initially brought to the table on March 30, when negotiation began.

CCEA said it aims to “seek solutions in the next legislative session for more

expedient dispute resolution.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara released the following statement:

“As I said more than 12 months ago, teachers are the most important influence on student learning, and after more than 11 bargaining sessions that continued throughout the arbitration process, our educators will finally get the pay increases they are long overdue.

These historic increases are possible because Governor Joe Lombardo, as the education Governor, listened to superintendents and proposed the largest education budget in the history of Nevada in January 2023. They are also possible through the leadership of the District’s Board of Trustees and the dedicated work of the District’s bargaining team.

“The School Board of Trustees and I are pleased that the approved contract gives our teachers the historic pay increases they deserve while aligning with the $637 million budget the District allocated in our budget process for licensed personnel. Teachers can enjoy their holidays knowing that relief is on the way.”