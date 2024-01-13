LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Education Association is asking a judge to preserve messages the district’s superintendent allegedly sent last year on the social media platform “X.”

At the center of the court filing is a tweet where union leaders were called crooked and an improper relationship was implied.

CCEA and the Clark County School District spent months trading barbs as both sides negotiated a new teacher contract.

Last month, a few days before Christmas, they agreed to a deal after an arbitrator stepped in. However, the process left a sting.

“I was outraged because it is in affront to all women,” CCEA President Marie Neisess told 8 News Now on Nov. 7.

Neisess spoke to 8 News Now after an account belonging to CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara posted last November, calling CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita crooked and Neisess his mistress.

“I feel like Superintendent Jara needs to apologize not only to me, but really to all students because he is not setting a good example. We teach anti-bullying to our students, but yet that’s exactly what he did this morning,” Neisess said at the time.

The superintendent’s X account was deactivated right after that message.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, CCEA accuses Kara and/or the district’s chief communication officer Tod Story of making the post.

It also accuses Jara and Story of operating a burner account that they used to criticize state officials.

However, according to the lawsuit, Jara claims his account was hacked.

During a one-on-one interview on Monday, Jara discussed how negative negotiations turned.

“It’s unfortunate the tactics that were used. Personal attacks. Attacks, you know, going to my house and protesting, instead of coming to the table,” Jara said. “This is why I think we need to have reform in how collective bargaining happens.”

In its lawsuit, CCEA is asking a court to compel CCSD to “preserve all data for this account because this data may be permanently deleted when the deactivated account reaches the 30-day or 12-month mark.”

CCSD has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.