CCEA: Additional payroll cycle for CCSD employees impacted with system glitch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County teachers and support professionals’ paychecks were impacted when Clark County School District’s new payroll system encountered a glitch during it’s rollout back in late January.

Some teachers and support employees saw underpayments or no compensation at all for additional work. CCSD identified the errors and said to have corrected them.

In a hearing with CCSD on Wednesday, according to CCEA, they looked to resolve the hardships educators were facing due to the Jan. 25 glitch. The union told 8 News Now that the school district agreed to run an additional payroll cycle on Feb. 13 to compensate those employees impacted, however it is also requesting the following from CCSD:

Every educator adversely affected by CCSD’s payroll issues be made whole, including but not limited to being reimbursed for any fees and penalties they face

Upon an educator’s request, CCSD will provide a letter to any creditor and/or debt collector explaining the CCSD payroll error and timeline to be properly compensated

CCSD an additional payroll cycle after Feb. 13 if further issues exist

Educators be paid interest on the monies CCSD withheld

8 News Now reached out to CCSD for an update on the system glitch, in turn, CCSD sent a copy of the letter it sent to district employees updating them on the upcoming changes needed for payroll system (HCM). The letter read as follows:

Dear CCSD Employee, Following an analysis of the most current biweekly payroll, it has been determined that we need to lock the timesheet for dates prior to today to allow the system to correct past time entries automatically. For the next several days, employees will be allowed to enter current and future time only in the timesheet. Edits will not be allowed for those trying to make changes to information on past dates. Please do not call the Helpdesk or the Payroll Department, they are aware of hte issue. We anticipate that full access to timesheet dates will become available no later than Tuesday, February 18, 2020. We thank you for your patience until full access to the timesheet is restored. CCSD Payroll Department

During the time of the glitch, 8 News Now also reached out to the office of the Nevada Labor Commissioner regarding the payroll issue, and they said:

“The state does not regulate or enforce wage and hour matters for employment relationships that are governed by collective bargaining agreements. “

The payroll glitch adversely affected several teachers, who responded to a Tweet by Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara saying they were struggling to pay for mortgages and buy necessities, like gas.