CCDC reports 4 COVID-19 cases dating back to last month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now recovering from the virus in isolation. Clark County Detention Center has now reported four COVID-19 cases since March 12.

The case statuses are as follows:

One inmate has been released from CCDC custody and is recovering at UMC

Two inmates are isolated and recovering in negative air pressure rooms, one of whom willbe released to a family member and tracked by Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) officials; the other currently remains in custody

One inmate was released home yesterday, after serving their sentence

So far, 32 total inmates have been tested for COVID-19, with the four inmates listed above testing positive. Three inmates have results still pending; they are all out of CCDC custody.

CCDC has also monitored a total of 424 inmates for COVID-19 since March 12.