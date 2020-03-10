CCDC inmates educated in sanitation procedures to reduce COVID-19 risk, video visitations only

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- One of the largest music festivals in the world will be postponed until the fall. The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California was set to start in mid-April but will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

The event draws as many as 250,000 fans over the two weekends. Several cases of coronavirus are reported in Riverside County where the festival takes place.