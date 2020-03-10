CCDC inmates educated in sanitation procedures to reduce COVID-19 risk, video visitations only

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has the following procedures in place at their Clark County Detention Center.
- Each inmate is individually screened for potential exposure. Those who are asymptomatic but have exposure risks due to travel will continue to be screened for 14 days and tracked by medical services. Officers have been educated on coronavirus signs and symptoms.
- Proper handwashing is highly encouraged. Instructions for proper handwashing are posted near each sink.
- Education is being provided to the inmate population regarding the importance of recommended sanitation practices per the CDC.
- Modules are equipped with adequate cleaning supplies to include proper disinfectants.
- Taking an active role in having inmates clean their housing environments and module workers thoroughly cleaning all common areas within the module’s multiple times per day.
- Incorporated recommended sanitation practices per the CDC.
- Common areas are being cleaned more frequently. This includes the front lobby and the visitation booth areas.
- Inmates don’t have exposure to the general public, potentially only their attorney of record or investigating law enforcement officers or jail staff.
- Protocols are in place to ensure inmates are isolated and symptoms are being assessed to determine proper treatment plans in the event of an exposure concern. The SNHD and Risk Management will be contacted if someone is being assessed for COVID-19.
- Visitation is now conducted through video conferencing, which is being cleaned routinely. (Visitation would only be canceled in the event there is a concern for the general public, or there is a safety and/or security threat at the jail.)