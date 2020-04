LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate of the Clark County Detention Center suffered a medical episode and was pronounced dead at UMC Tuesday.

The 59-year-old man was arrested April 4 for misdemeanor DUI.

Metro Police say the deceased did not have any interaction with officers before his medical episode. He was transported to the hospital after he was found.

The man’s name and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later time.