CCB investigating 3 Las Vegas dispensaries for selling product that failed microbial testing

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is investigating three Las Vegas dispensaries for selling potentially unsafe product. They say it failed microbial testing twice.

According to a news release, the Department of Taxation and CCB directed all dispensary and retail stores to stop selling Cherry OG F3 on May 5. The product failed laboratory testing for yeast and mold, coliforms, Enterobacteriaceae and Aspergillus.

CCB says it appears three dispensaries kept the product and began selling it in May, even after the Board had instructed them to destroy or return it to the cultivator. They were asked to inform the state when they had done so.

The following locations reportedly sold the affected product between May 19 and June 29:

Waveseer of Las Vegas, LLC , as Jenny’s Dispensary: 5530 North Decatur, Las Vegas

, as Jenny’s Dispensary: 5530 North Decatur, Las Vegas Paradise Wellness Center, LLC , as Las Vegas ReLeaf: 2244 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

, as Las Vegas ReLeaf: 2244 Paradise Road, Las Vegas Desert Aire Wellness, LLC, as Sahara Wellness: 420 East Sahara, Las Vegas

CCB noted a hold on Cherry OG was temporarily lifted due to a Board error during an unrelated investigation but that its health and safety advisory remained in effect.

The Board said dispensaries should not have had the product in their inventories during the temporary lift on the hold

If you have purchased Cherry OG F3, do not consume it. CCB advises consumers to check any Cherry OG product for source package #1A404030000076F000006649.

The Board says the dispensaries have been notified, and investigations are ongoing. No illnesses have been reported at this time.