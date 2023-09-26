LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CC-215 in the Las Vegas Centennial Bowl will be closed in both directions overnight on Thursday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

From 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, the following closures will take place:

Westbound CC-215 will be closed from North Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway

Eastbound CC-215 will be closed from Grand Montecito Parkway and North Tenaya Way

Marked detours will be in place during the closure

The closure is necessary for the removal of thin bonded overlay. Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

During the next few months, drivers will notice several changes, including the closure and opening of new ramps, along with new traffic patterns. The project is on pace for substantial completion in December.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.