CBS SPECIAL REPORT: District attorney expected to pursue charges against two police officers in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Atlanta is awaiting a decision on whether the district attorney will pursue charges against two police officers in the shooting death of a black man, Rayshard Brooks.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is expected to have a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to announce whether he will pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan.

Rolfe fatally shot Brooks on Friday night. Rolfe has been fired, and Brosnan placed on administrative duty after the shooting. The shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality, after occasionally turbulent protests in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had largely simmered down.