LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and a coalition of 34 other state attorneys general are pressing for more help for homeowners who are struggling to pay mortgages during the COVID-19 crisis.

In letters to the Federal Housing Finance Administration (FHFA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), officials are pressing for protection that extends steps already made on March 27. Those protections -- signed by President Donald Trump as pare of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- put a stop to evictions and foreclosures. But they did not clearly spell out how people would be expected to make up missed payments.