CBS News journalist dies from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A CBS News employee has died from COVID-19 in a New York hospital. Maria Mercader, a CBS News journalist for three decades, died from COVID-19 on Sunday at age 54.

“It’s nearly impossible to be someone EVERYONE loves, but Maria was,” Laurie Orlando, CBS News SVP of Talent said.

The network says Mercader had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since the last week in February.

CBS News says Mercader, most recently, helped shape strategy for the network’s correspondents and reporters.

Maria fought cancer and related illnesses for more than 20 years, according to CBS.

"Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit," @szirinsky says. "Maria was part of all of our lives."

Maria is survived by her father, Manuel and brother, Manuel.