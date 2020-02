WATCH LIVE:

CHARLESTON, SC (CBS) — It’s a week before Super Tuesday and it’s the last time that many of the voters will get to see all of these candidates on stage.

Anchor and Managing Editor, Norah O’Donnell, and ‘CBS This Morning’ Co-Host Gayle King, will moderate the CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday evening from Charleston, South Carolina.

You can submit questions for the candidates on Twitter by using the hashtag, #DemDebate.