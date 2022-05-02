CBS correspondent, Steve Hartman, is known for his “On the road” stories, creating his feature reporting niche with “Everybody has a story,” a very popular segment that aired for six years.



He is telling the story of Americans and said it’s more important now than ever to have feel-good pieces in a newscast to illustrate the whole of the country.

Hartman believes that by and large, people are good, and his goal is to remind people of that.

He sits down with 8 News Now’s Heather Mills to discuss his motivations and process.