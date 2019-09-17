CBP: Arizona teen strapped fentanyl pills to thighs

CBP officers discovered two packages of fentanyl pills wrapped around an alleged smuggler’s thighs. The pills are worth nearly $8,000. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 19-year-old Arizona man allegedly strapped fentanyl pills to his thighs and tried to smuggle them into the U.S., Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted border officers when the teen tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico through the pedestrian lane at the Lukeville Port of Entry.

During a search, border officers found two packages containing three-quarters of a pound of fentanyl pills wrapped around the man’s thighs.

The fentanly had an estimated street vaule of $8,000, officials said. Officers seized the drugs and turned the Phoenix man over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.