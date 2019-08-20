CBD products for your pets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most popular trends in pet care is the increasing use of CBD products. Sales for CBD pet products are expected to top $1 billion by 2022.

Even though people are buying the products to improve the health of their pets, the FDA has not approved any type of cannabis products for human or pet consumption. Experts recommend you check with your veterinarian before using a CBD product on your pet.

The products come in creams, gels, water droplets and edibles. You can find the products through several online stores, and you can also see them at SuperZoo, going on this week at Mandalay Bay.