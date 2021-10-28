Cavazos, Board of Trustees voted to remove her as President of the board

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Board of School Trustees meeting Thursday night a long night as trustees voted on crucial motions.

One major motion was whether to terminate Linda Cavazos of her title as board president.

CCSD trustees voted to table the discussion of Cavazos as board president passes by 5-1, meaning the original motion will not be voted on Thursday night to terminate Cavazos’s job as board president.

There is no future date to revisit this, but any board member who voted to table it has the ability to bring it up again. Cavazos, who voted no, joked she did not want to do that.

Conflict within the board was apparent during the meeting. At one point, Trustee Katie Williams and Trustee Linda Cavazos got into a heated exchange arguing about control of the room and Trustee Williams not wearing a mask.

Trustee Williams left before the meeting concluded, so the vote to table passed 5-1, with Cavazos voting no.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.