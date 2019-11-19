Cause of death undetermined in case of restaurant owner found in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office is unable to determine what caused Sharon Harrell’s death nearly three months ago. The 53-year-old’s body was found in a car in late August.

Harrell, the owner of TC’s Rib Crib, was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019. Her family reported her missing when she didn’t open her restaurant the next day. Her body was found a week later in a car in the Chinatown area near Twain and Valley View Boulevard.

The coroner’s office ruled the cause and manner of her death “undetermined” on Tuesday. The office said if a medical examiner cannot be certain about what caused the death, it could be classified as undetermined.

Family members said her disappearance was extremely out of character for her because she never missed work.