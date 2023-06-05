The attached video is from a previous story regarding Ryan Keeler.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death for 20-year-old UNLV football student-athlete Ryan Keeler was revealed by county officials Monday.

According to officials from the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death for Keeler was “cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.” The condition is detailed by officials as a “fatal arrythmia due to thickening of the heart muscle.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is defined as a disease that “causes your heart muscle to enlarge.” Coroner’s Office officials have ruled Keeler’s death as natural.

A friend of Keeler’s told police that he had been “having nausea and felt sick” since Feb. 13, according to a report. A defensive line coach along with another coach from UNLV were doing a welfare check on Keeler on the afternoon of Feb. 20, the report indicated. After knocking on the door to the apartment and receiving no answer, the coach kicked the apartment door down, where he found Keeler on the bed.

“We join the community and members of UNLV Athletics in mourning the loss of this rising football star and send our condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” said the release from the Clark County Coroner’s Office.